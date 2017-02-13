Jordan Spieth Leads Field for Genesis Open at Rivera Country Club

Jordan Spieth leads the field for Monday’s Genesis Open Collegiate Showcase at The Riviera Country Club, one day after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spieth helped Texas to the 2012 NCAA team championship at Riviera. Other PGA Tour players set to compete are J.B. Holmes, a Kentucky alumnus with four tour victories, and Kevin Chappell, a former UCLA standout.

There are two elements of the Collegiate Showcase, now in its third year. One is a best ball competition involving UCLA, Pepperdine, Colorado, Texas, Washington and Kentucky, with the PGA Tour pro and two college players contributing to the best ball scores.

The winning team will receive a $50,000 donation to the school’s golf program.

There will also be an individual stroke play competition with the winner receiving an invitation to the Genesis Open, which begins Thursday.

The field includes UCLA junior Tyler Collier and Pepperdine sophomore Sahith Theegala, last season’s West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year and a former Diamond Bar High School standout.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. with play expected to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tickets are $25. Parking will be available at Paul Revere Charter Middle School, 13103 Sunset Blvd.

Parking for Wednesday’s pro-am and tournament play Thursday though Sunday will be in public garages in downtown Santa Monica, with shuttle service provided to Rivera. More information on the parking for the tournament is available at tigerwoodsfoundation.org/events/open/spectators.