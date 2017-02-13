Adele Sweeps 59th Annual Grammys, Taking Home Five

On a night that many expected to be ruled by Beyonce, British songstress Adele dominated the 59th annual Grammy Awards Sunday evening at Staples Center, sweeping the top prizes of song and record of the year for her soaring ballad “Hello” and album of the year for “25.”

Adele took home a total of five Grammys, winning in the pre-telecast ceremony for best pop vocal album for “25” and best pop solo performance for “Hello.”

Her five wins were quietly matched by the late David Bowie, whose album “Blackstar,” and its title track, won for best rock song, best rock performance, best alternative music album, best recording package and best engineered non-classical album. Bowie died Jan. 10, 2016, at age 69.

Beyonce, who had a leading nine nominations heading into Music’s Biggest Night, wound up winning just two — best urban contemporary album for “Lemonade” and best music video for the song “Formation.”

Even Adele seemed genuinely surprised when she took home the record and album of the year prizes, spending much of her acceptance speeches heaping praise on Beyonce.

“My dream and my idol is Queen B,” she said from the Staples Center stage to Beyonce, sitting in the front row. “I adore you and you move my soul every single day … I want you to be my mommy.”

She later added, “The `Lemonade’ album was so monumental … and so well thought-out and so beautiful and soul-bearing. … All us artists here … adore you. You are our light.”

Earlier in the show, when Beyonce won for best urban contemporary album, she read from a pre-written speech, saying she created “Lemonade” as “a body of work that would give a voice to our pain, our struggles and our darkness and our history, to confront issues that make us uncomfortable.

It’s important for me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty, so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror … and see themselves and have no doubt that they’re beautiful, intelligent and capable,” she said. “This is something I want for every child of every race, and I feel it’s vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes.”

Chance the Rapper won for best new artist, best rap album for “Coloring Book” and best rap performance for “No Problem,” which featured Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

“I didn’t think that we were going to get this one,” he said as he accepted the best rap album Grammy, which he won over Kanye West’s smash The Life of Pablo.”

I just once again I want to thank God for everything that he’s accomplished for me, everything that he’s went through with me. … This is for every indie artist for everybody who’s been doing this mix-tape stuff for a long time.”

The Ohio duo of Twenty One Pilots won the Grammy for best pop duo performance for their hit Stressed Out.” They made an immediate impression when they took the stage to accept their award, and stripped off their pants.

Keyboardist Tyler Joseph explained that back before they were famous, he and bandmate Josh Dun gathered together with friends to watch the Grammy Awards, and Dun noted that everyone in the room was in their underwear.

Josh turned to me and said, `If we ever go to the Grammys, if we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this,”‘ Joseph said. “So not only is this amazing, but I want everyone who’s watching at home to know that you could be next. So watch out, ’cause anyone from anywhere can do anything.”

The award for best country solo performance went to 26-year-old songstress Maren Morris, who brought her mother to the show as her date. She won the prize for her debut single My Church” — besting veteran performers in the category such as Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

This is so crazy,” the Texas native told the crowd. Eleven years ago I went to the first ever Grammy camp. It was the first time I ever flew on a plane by myself to L.A., and it’s crazy to be here a decade later.”

She gave special thanks to her fans, saying, “Thank you for giving me the most incredible year of my life.”

Running roughly three hours and 45 minutes, the Grammy ceremony hosted by James Corden featured its usual array of powerhouse performances of all genres, including a tribute to the BeeGees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever,” along with a head-banging pairing of Metallica and Lady Gaga.

The show also featured tribute performances to Prince, a seven-time Grammy winner who died in April at the age of 57, and George Michael, a two- time Grammy winner who died at age 53 in December.

Honoring Michael, Adele sang a new arrangement of his hit Fastlove.” But as she began, she was overcome with emotion, and had to halt her performance. She told the crowd she wanted to start over, saying, I can’t mess this up for him.”

The crowd roared in approval. She began again and delivered a powerful rendition that brought the crowd to its feet, as Adele fought back tears.

Morris Day and the Time, who starred in Purple Rain,” took part in the Prince tribute, performing their hits Jungle Love” and The Bird.” Bruno Mars — dressed in a shimmering purple jacket and white ascot — followed that up with a spot-on performance of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy.”