An enormous work of art adorns the entire east-side of The Kinney Hotel on Washington Blvd. The mural called “Warrior Odyssey,” features local Dogtown legend, Z-Boy, @tony.alva.pro. Yo! Venice discovered Artist @RobertVargas left behind a hint on how to get the best vantage point.
VIDEO: Warrior Odyssey
VIDEO: Warrior Odyssey Reviewed by John Boatner on . An enormous work of art adorns the entire east-side of The Kinney Hotel on Washington Blvd. The mural called “Warrior Odyssey,” features local Dogtown legend, Z An enormous work of art adorns the entire east-side of The Kinney Hotel on Washington Blvd. The mural called “Warrior Odyssey,” features local Dogtown legend, Z Rating: 0