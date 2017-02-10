uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » VIDEO: Warrior Odyssey 

VIDEO: Warrior Odyssey 

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

An enormous work of art adorns the entire east-side of The Kinney Hotel on Washington Blvd. The mural called “Warrior Odyssey,” features local Dogtown legend, Z-Boy, @tony.alva.pro. Yo! Venice discovered Artist @RobertVargas left behind a hint on how to get the best vantage point.

VIDEO: Warrior Odyssey  Reviewed by on . An enormous work of art adorns the entire east-side of The Kinney Hotel on Washington Blvd. The mural called “Warrior Odyssey,” features local Dogtown legend, Z An enormous work of art adorns the entire east-side of The Kinney Hotel on Washington Blvd. The mural called “Warrior Odyssey,” features local Dogtown legend, Z Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About John Boatner

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top