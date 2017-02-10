VIDEO: Warrior Odyssey

Feb 10

An enormous work of art adorns the entire east-side of The Kinney Hotel on Washington Blvd. The mural called “Warrior Odyssey,” features local Dogtown legend, Z

An enormous work of art adorns the entire east-side of The Kinney Hotel on Washington Blvd. The mural called “Warrior Odyssey,” features local Dogtown legend, Z

0

Reviewed byonRating: