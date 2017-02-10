uclahealth.org
Patrick Swayze’s Property and Estate to be Auctioned

Property from Patrick Swayze’s estate and three- decade career — including the black leather jacket he wore in his breakout role as a misunderstood dance instructor in the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing” — will be auctioned in April in Los Angeles.

The actor, dancer and singer-songwriter died in 2009 at age 57 of pancreatic cancer.

His “Dirty Dancing” jacket is estimated to sell in the range of $4,000 to $6,000, while the shoes and long-sleeved shirt he wore in the 1990 film “Ghost,” opposite Demi Moore, are expected to fetch between $2,000 and $4,000, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Fans can also snag some of Swayze’s high school athletic awards, a Golden Globe nomination certificate, an O’Neill wetsuit the actor wore in “Point Break,” and a surfboard and skydiving gear used in that film.

Bigger-ticket items going on the block include Swayze’s DeLorean automobile, with a bidding estimate of $30,000 to $50,000, and his 1986 Harley- Davidson Softail motorcycle ($8,000 to $10,000).

The items will be exhibited to the public for several days prior to the April-28 auction at Julien’s Los Angeles gallery.

There are four ways to bid: in real time online at JuliensLive.com, though pre-registration is required; over the telephone through an auction house representative; in person at Julien’s Auctions gallery in Los Angeles; or as an absentee bidder using forms printed in the back of the auction catalogue, which is available by calling Julien’s Auctions or online at www.juliensauctions.com.

