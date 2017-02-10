Officials Applaud Decision to Block Enforcement of Trump Executive Travel Order

Southland elected officials Thursday applauded a decision by a federal appeals court panel that will continue to block enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily barred visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“Today’s ruling illustrates once more that the president’s executive order does nothing to strengthen national security, it only creates division, separates families and friends, and undermines the ideals of justice and compassion that define the American character,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

“My hope is that future rulings will also uphold the Constitution and reflect the values that we hold dear.”

Despite the unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, the constitutionality of Trump’s order will ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump made it clear he plans to continue fighting to implement his order, writing on his Twitter account — in all capital letters — SEE YOU IN COURT. THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer praised the appeals court panel “for preventing an unconstitutional ban from being reinstated.

We all must stand up for America’s values,” Feuer said.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, also hailed the ruling, writing on his Twitter page, “Any way you `so-call’ it, this is a victory for religious liberty and the separation of powers.”

A federal judge in Seattle last week issued a nationwide restraining order blocking Trump’s order, leading to the appeal to the 9th Circuit. Trump has repeatedly defended the action as necessary to beef up the vetting of immigrants to prevent terrorists from entering the country.

The order calls for a suspension of all refugee entries for 120 days, indefinitely blocks all Syrian refugees and bars entry for 90 days to all immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Eric Bauman, chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, said he was relieved but not surprised by the court’s ruling.

“It seemed the everyone except the president and his administration knew that the order was unconstitutional, and the decision by our judiciary serves to confirm that,” he said. “The United States from the onset has been a nation of refugees and immigrants, and we always will be.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said via Twitter, “Fight is not over but this is a great victory for our values.”

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a former Los Angeles-area congressman, said the court “ruled on the side of justice.”

“As attorneys general throughout the country have argued, the Trump Administration violated the Constitution when it blocked tens of thousands of law-abiding people — who have already been vetted and received permission to enter — from traveling to the United States,” he said.