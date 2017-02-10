34th Congressional District Closes Filing

The filing period for the 34th Congressional District special election ended Thursday, with eight more potential candidates filing, increasing the field to 24, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
The list of candidates who submitted enough valid signatures from voters in the district to qualify for the April 4 special election is required by state law to be announced by Wednesday.
Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez and former Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education member Yolie Flores, a fellow Democrat, are among the potential candidates to have filed.
The special election was necessitated when Xavier Becerra was appointed as California’s attorney general, succeeding Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California.
The overwhelmingly Democratic district includes downtown Los Angeles, Highland Park, Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights and Lincoln Heights.