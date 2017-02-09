Powerball Winning Lottery Ticket Pulled Worth $2 Million

A ticket with five numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery but missing the Powerball number was sold at a Long Beach liquor store and is worth $2,120,302, the California Lottery announced.

There were two other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, one each in Georgia and Pennsylvania, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced. The are each worth $1 million.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $285 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 14, 20, 42, 49, 66 and the Powerball number was 5. The estimated jackpot was $255 million.

The drawing was the 15th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Powerball website. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.