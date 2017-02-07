Westwood Village’s Free Valentine’s Day Double Feature

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a free double feature at an outdoor screening in Westwood Village on Tues. Feb. 14.

The Westwood Village Improvement Association together with UCLA Housing, will host the screening at 1031 Broxton Ave., of ‘Secret Life of Pets’ from 6-8 p.m., followed by ‘The Princess Bride’ from 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, but be sure to show up early to grab a great spot. Bring your own picnic meal or grab some food from they myriad of eateries in Westwood village.

In addition, the first 100 people at each showing will receive a special UCLA and Westwood Village blanket.

Parking is available across the street in the Broxton Public Parking Structure. The flat rate fee of $6 goes into effect after 6 p.m.

