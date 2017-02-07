Richard D’Amura Joins Freeman Freeman & Smiley Law Practice

Richard D’Amura has joined Century City Law firm Freeman Freeman & Smiley LLP in Century City, as a partner. He will focus on securities litigation and arbitration, and professional liability defense.

D’Amura earned his LL.M. in Securities and Financial Regulation from Georgetown University Law, J.D., cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law, and B.S. from Fairfield University.

Freeman Freeman & Smiley Litigation Department Chair Michael Blumenfeld issued a statement saying, “Rich brings a depth of expertise in securities litigation that will further strengthen our nationally recognized Securities practice. [He] is highly experienced and recognized in the securities industry and will be an outstanding addition to our team.”

“Joining FFS is an exciting opportunity,” D’Amura said in a statement. “A full-service platform and the partnership of an industry leader in Michael Blumenfeld will allow me to provide my clients with the legal expertise they need to succeed in litigation.”