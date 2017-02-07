Marilyn Monroe’s Mausoleum Marker Up For Auction

Marilyn Monroe fans have always sought out her final resting place at the mausoleum in Westwood Village’s Memorial Park Cemetery. You can see the bronze marker with her name nestled into the wall.

However, that marker isn’t the first one. It’s in fact the third. The second one was replaced in the 1980s, after it became worn down because so many fans come by and touch it.

Now, that marker from the 1980s is up for auction, although it’s safe to say the starting bid of $10,000 is probably a little more than the average fan can afford.

According to Heritage Auctions, this marker will probably sell for far more than a marker from the 1970s, which went for $212,500 in 2015.

Online bidding will begins this month and the live auction is slated for March 18.