Another Storm System Slaps SoCal

Another storm system brought heavy rain to the Southland Monday morning, with lighter rain expected to fall Tuesday.

Slick roads and reduced visibility combined for a slow morning commute, but the worst of the rain passed by late Monday morning. The National Weather Service canceled a flood advisory for Los Angeles County Monday morning. Scattered showers were expected to continue throughout Monday evening, but officials said the vulnerable hillside along Laurel Canyon, part of which gave way a few weeks ago, appears to have held up.

Gusty winds made mountain driving difficult. In the Antelope Valley, southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are being felt Monday, with gusts up to 45 mph and a wind advisory in effect until 9 p.m. Major roadways that could be affected include the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Pearblossom (138) Highway, according to the NWS.

The local snow level remains high, with 1 to 3 inches likely to accumulate between 7,000 and 8,000 feet, according to the NWS. Accumulation of between 3 and 6 inches is possible above 8,000 feet.

Monday’s temperatures stayed in the high 50s, with noontime highs at 58 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, 57 in Santa Ana and 54 in Woodland Hills.

A combination of rain and cloudy skies is expected Tuesday, with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

County health officials Monday advised Southland residents to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers for the next few days.

When it rains, bacteria, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to enter ocean waters though those outlets, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported.

The health department’s advisory will remain in effect until at least 7 a.m. Thursday, but may be extended, depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline at (800) 525-5662, or at www.PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.