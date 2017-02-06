uclahealth.org
Super February is For Super Kids

A local team of trainers and child educators is looking to transform your youngster into a superhero. They’re offering super-cool workouts to encourage kids to get outdoors and reach their superhero potential.

“We’re calling on all kids ready to ignite his or her superpowers,” trainer Brett Beck told Westside Today. “The classes are open to all Super Kids aged 3-7 years old.”

Three super trainings will be led by Beck and fellow trainer Esmey Leon.

2/4/17 Super Power Edition at Tongva Park

2/11/17 Super Speed Edition at Santa Monica Beach (Tower 28)

2/25/17 Super Skills Edition at Temescal Canyon

All trainings are Saturdays 10-11:30 a.m. Spaces are limited so you can register at bietenholz@crankupyourworkout.com

Local nanny and Parenting Coach Joleigh Sherwood said, “The last superhero training was a hit! The kids and adults all had a blast!”

Check out crankupyourworkout.com for more info and pictures from the last event. 

