Santa Monica State of the City Feb 6

The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual State of the City at the SGI Auditorium in downtown Santa Monica from 5-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

The address will bring together the business and resident communities to hear from the City Manager and Mayor about the city’s newest initiatives.

Henry Cisneros, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will speak on this year’s theme, “Creating Solutions Together”. HULU will be honored with the Economic Excellence Award and Francis Aderton will facilitate a Q&A with the speakers. A networking reception with delicious local fare will follow the Program.