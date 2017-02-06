Hot Flash: The Scoop on Poop

By Barbara Bishop

I was sick with the flu almost the whole month of January. First it was the kind that was like a cold, but worse. Aches and pains, fever, congestion. I was in bed for three days, trying to get better.

Then the “other” flu hit me 2 weeks later, just when I was getting over the first one. The flu I’m referring affects the stomach and intestinal areas. Holy shit! I was even sicker, running to the bathroom from my bed every seven minutes. I think I got rid of any and all food left over from 2016.

When it was all over, I felt like I had more energy, and was lighter in weight and spirit. My stomach pooch was flattened. I had completely cleansed my body. I would not have chosen this particular way of doing it, but it got me thinking. Thinking about getting regular colonics. What’s a colonic? I did some research on it and how it can benefit the body. Here’s what I found out:

With additives in our food, pesticides on our crops, and pollution all around us, many might say we live in a toxic age. Sometimes all that toxic buildup can take its toll on the colon, which encumbers digestion and overall health. When your colon is backed up with toxic material, your entire body becomes sluggish. Luckily, your body does a pretty good job detoxifying itself on a regular basis; however, some toxins remain in the body and require some help to facilitate removal.

Helping your body detoxify itself isn’t too difficult when you stop and think about it. Eating a healthy diet and getting plenty of exercise are two powerful components. But sometimes we need a bit more when it comes to toxins, many of which can easily store themselves in the colon. So, if you think you need a colon cleanse, or you just want to looking it. Here are 5 great benefits of colon cleansing you should know.

Constipation can make for poor digestion, and vice versa. When digestion is impaired and constipation ensues, waste products can linger in your body. This whole process can lead to the inability to absorb many of the nutrients you’re taking in, leading to a lack of energy and and hampered immune function. Detoxing your colon allows those undigested waste products to be pushed through your system and also puts some ease in your bowel regularity. Since lingering waste can breed bacteria, this purge clears the way for good nutrient absorption, thereby supporting good health

Purging toxins from your colon allows energy from the intestines to place focus elsewhere, meaning your energy levels could improve. Nutrition is very important to mental health, and the weak vitamin absorption before your colon cleanse may lead to loss of concentration. In addition to you having more energy, absorption of crucial vitamins responsible for mental clarity is improved, meaning your concentration may also be supported.

Low-fiber choices are often the result of a poor diet. These foods are terrible for digestion, and typically hinder the body’s ability to register the feeling of fullness. It’s very challenging to relieve yourself of low-fiber foods compared with high-fiber options, and these foods will often linger much longer in the gut. When you cleanse the colon, this matter is flushed from the system, and, in some, may lead to significant weight loss that stays off.

If you find yourself feeling sluggish, detoxifying your colon might be just the thing you need. Be sure to research extensively before doing a colon cleanse, and always talk to your doctor.