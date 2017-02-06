George Segal to be Added to Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor George Segal’s name will be among the stars on the Walk of Fame, it was announced Monday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Segal, 82, a Hollywood icon with a more than 50-year career, has been a performer ever since 1934 — when, as a 10-year-old, he started a magic act. Since those humble beginnings, the veteran stage, film and television actor has amassed an impressive resume that runs the gamut from lighthearted comedies to heart-wrenching dramas, earning him five Golden Globe nominations, an Academy Award nomination, a BAFTA nomination, two Golden Globe wins, and other honors.

Among his numerous television appearances, fans most recognize him from his roles on “Just Shoot Me!” and “Entourage.” Currently, he’s part of the sitcom cast of “The Goldbergs.” He also co-hosted the 48th Annual Academy Awards in 1976.

On the big screen, his many credits include “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” for which he received an Oscar nomination, as well as “Ship of Fools,” “King Rat,” “The Owl and the Pussycat,” and “A Touch of Class.” He most recently appeared as Jake Gyllenhaal’s father in “Love & Other Drugs.”

He also is an accomplished banjo player, having released three albums and performed with the instrument in several of his acting roles.

Segal long has been an advocate and donor for the charity Erasing the Stigma, which aims to eradicate misperceptions about those suffering from mental illness.

His star, in the television category, will be the 2,602nd on the Walk of Fame. The dedication will take place at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, at 6433 Hollywood Blvd., in front of the historic Pacific Theatre. Guest speakers at the event will include David Spade and Kevin Smith.

The dedication will be live-streamed exclusively on WalkofFame.com.