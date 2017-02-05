NKLA Pets of the Week!

Abigail: Meet Abigail! She is a sweet, confidant and friendly 5-year-old cat who loves love! Abigail will play with feather toys and relax the sunny spot, or, better yet your lap. Adopt this sweetheart and start every day with unconditional love.
Delo: Meet Delo! He’s a mellow and happy dog who greets everyone with his friendly wiggle. Delo is like a puppy when he plays and his goofy side shines! He also so ready for couch surfing when you are. Is Delo your new best friend?
The NKLA Pet Adoption Center has adoptable dogs and cats from featured NKLA Coalition partners, with $14 adoption specials February 1-14! All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. All adoptions are same day. Located in West L.A.; open daily 12-8 p.m.; 1845 Pontius Ave., 90025; 424.208.8840. Learn more and watch videos of adoptable pets here: nkla.org/Adopt.