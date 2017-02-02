Metrolink Train Hits Possum; Train Delayed

A Metrolink train hit a possum Thursday west of the Van Nuys station and the train was stopped at the station for about an hour while authorities determined that the animal was not a pedestrian.

The conductor stopped Metrolink train 100, bound for Los Angeles from Ventura County, at the Metrolink Station at 7720 Van Nuys Blvd. and reported that the train hit “something” west of the station about 6:15 a.m., said Ramon Montenegro of the sheriff’s Transit Policing Division.

Authorities initially reported that a pedestrian had been struck but searched the tracks and determined after about an hour that the train had struck and fatally injured a possum and that no one had been injured, Montenegro said.

The train was then released for service, but rail delays were reported and at least one train was canceled.