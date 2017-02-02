uclahealth.org
Magic Johnson to Return to Lakers as Advisor

Category: Business, Community Calendar, News, Sports

Ervin “Magic” Johnson will be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office, working as an adviser to owners and coaches on business and basketball issues, including evaluating and mentoring players, the team announced Thursday.

“Everyone knows my love for the Lakers,” Johnson said. “Over the years, I have considered other management opportunities, however my devotion to the game and Los Angeles make the Lakers my first and only choice. I will do everything in my power to help return the Lakers to their rightful place among the elite  teams of the NBA.”

Team part-owner Jeanie Buss said she is “thrilled and honored to add Magic’s  expertise and abilities, and I look forward to working alongside him.”

Johnson will report directly to Buss. His duties will also include “assessing future franchise needs and helping ownership to determine the best path for growth and success,” according to the team.

