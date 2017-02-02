Iranian Man Barred From Entering US to Arrive in Los Angeles

An Iranian man who was barred from entering the United States under President Donald Trump’s travel ban even though he had a valid visa is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles Thursday, thanks to an L.A.-based federal judge who ordered his return from the Middle East.

Ali Vayeghan will become the first person to return to the U.S. as a result of court action since Trump’s travel ban took effect. The president’s executive order restricted travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran.

Vayeghan is expected to land and reunite with his brother and niece at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California. The ACLU and immigration attorney Stacy Tolchin fought for Vayeghan’s safe return to the U.S. after he was detained overnight at LAX and sent to Dubai Monday.

U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee issued an order instructing federal officials to transport Vayeghan from Dubai and admit him to the U.S. under the terms of his visa. She reasoned that Vayeghan would face “irreparable harm” if deported to Iran.

But the order came minutes too late and Vayeghan was rushed by officials onto an otherwise empty plane bound for Tehran.