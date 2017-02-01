uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » VIDEO: Yo! Venice – Secret Venice – The Dudley Market

VIDEO: Yo! Venice – Secret Venice – The Dudley Market

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

The Dudley Market is the best-kept secret in Venice. A little American Bistro off the beaten track. Hidden away in the space that used to be Henry’s Market, at 9 Dudley Ave., is now a cozy local restaurant. Yo! Venice  checked it out and discovered Dudley Market’s Venice-born chef, Wesley Barden, is massively camera shy!

#VeniceBeach #VeniceBeachDining #losangeles #Venice #SecretVenice #VeniceBeachRestaurant #DudleyMarket #thedudleymarket #VeniceBeachFood #VeniceRestaurant #losangelesrestaurant #restaurant #eatingla #eatingvenicebeach #cooking #food #diningout #localvenicebeach

VIDEO: Yo! Venice – Secret Venice – The Dudley Market Reviewed by on . The Dudley Market is the best-kept secret in Venice. A little American Bistro off the beaten track. Hidden away in the space that used to be Henry’s Market, at The Dudley Market is the best-kept secret in Venice. A little American Bistro off the beaten track. Hidden away in the space that used to be Henry’s Market, at Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About John Boatner

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top