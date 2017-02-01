The Dudley Market is the best-kept secret in Venice. A little American Bistro off the beaten track. Hidden away in the space that used to be Henry’s Market, at 9 Dudley Ave., is now a cozy local restaurant. Yo! Venice checked it out and discovered Dudley Market’s Venice-born chef, Wesley Barden, is massively camera shy!
VIDEO: Yo! Venice – Secret Venice – The Dudley Market
Reviewed by John Boatner on
.
The Dudley Market is the best-kept secret in Venice. A little American Bistro off the beaten track. Hidden away in the space that used to be Henry’s Market, atThe Dudley Market is the best-kept secret in Venice. A little American Bistro off the beaten track. Hidden away in the space that used to be Henry’s Market, at
Rating: 0