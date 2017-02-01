Nordstrom Rack Announces Plans to Build in Downtown LA

Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. announced Wednesday plans to open a 27,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack store at FIGat7th in downtown Los Angeles in the fall.

Tenants of the shopping center at 7th and Figueroa streets include Target, H&M, Zara, Victoria’s Secret and MAC.

“We’ve long been on the lookout for the right location to bring Nordstrom Rack to downtown Los Angeles, and we couldn’t be more excited to join FIGat7th,” said Karen McKibbin, president of Nordstrom’s off-price retail division. “We feel this new location will provide better convenience for our customers who live and work downtown.”

This will be the 12th Nordstrom Rack store in the Los Angeles area. The company, which also operates eight full line stores in the region, has been serving customers in the state since it first opened at South Coast Plaza in Orange County in 1978.