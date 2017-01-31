Recording Academy Announces More Acts for 59th Grammys

The Recording Academy Tuesday announced more acts for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be staged at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12.

Holding four nominations, including Best New Artist, Maren Morris will perform with 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, who received the Best New Artist award in 2002, according to a Recording Academy statement. Two-time nominee and fellow Best New Artist contender Anderson.Paak will join the hip- hop group A Tribe Called Quest, who hold four previous Grammy nominations, along with 15-time Grammy winner Dave Grohl.

And two-time Grammy winner and current nominee The Weeknd is set to perform with six-time Grammy winners Daft Punk, the statement said, adding that more acts will be announced shortly.

The artists announced Tuesday will perform in addition to performers already named as Grammy Award participants, including Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

Television talk-show host James Corden will host the Grammys for the first time. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.