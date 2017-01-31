Hollywood Hills Residents See if Second Landslide Occurs

Residents in a section of the Hollywood Hills are waiting Tuesday to see if there will be another landslide behind a house in their neighborhood after a landslide took out much of the home’s back yard and sent mud into the front yards of two houses across the street below.

No injuries were reported as a result of the landslide, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“A large backyard of one home on Hillside Avenue slid downhill and across the (8100 block) of Laurel View Drive into the front yard of two homes,” Scott said.

The mud did not enter the houses below, but did take out power lines, causing an outage in the area, and buried at least one vehicle, according to Scott.

“A total of five homes were evacuated as a precaution,” Scott said.

A power pole was still at risk of falling down this morning, police said.

About 50 firefighters, including an air unit, responded to the scene Monday, Scott said.

“Residents of one home called 911 and stated they were unable to get out,” Scott said, adding that firefighters brought them to safety.

Personnel from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, the Southern California Gas Co. and the city Department of Water and Power were at the scene, he said.

“… Firefighters will remain on-scene through the night to ensure safety,” Scott said Monday.