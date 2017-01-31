Gas Prices Raises Two Tenths of a Cent For Second Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Tuesday for the second consecutive day.

The average price of $2.852 is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 4.8 cents higher than one month ago and 11 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price was unchanged Tuesday, remaining at $2.843, one day after rising one-tenth of a cent. It is 1.5 cents more than one week ago, 3.5 cents higher than one month ago and 12.7 cents greater than one year ago.