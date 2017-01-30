uclahealth.org
VIDEO: Santa Monica Place Celebrates Lunar New Year

VIDEO: Santa Monica Place Celebrates Lunar New Year

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, celebrated famously in China as well as in Korea, Vietnam and other Asian countries, a Year of the Rooster-themed celebration was held on Saturday, January 28th in the center of the Santa Monica Place shopping mall.

#chineesenewyear #lunarnewyear @santamonica 

