LAUSD Top Financial Guru to Leave as Chief Business Officer for Santa Clara Office of Education

The Los Angeles Unified School District’s top financial guru will be leaving the district to become the chief business officer for the Santa Clara Office of Education, authorities said Monday.

Chief Financial Officer Megan Reilly has been with the LAUSD for nine years.

“With her steady hand and level head, Megan helped us navigate difficult financial times and maximize opportunities to bring positive change to our schools,” LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King said. “Thanks to her strong leadership over the last nine years, Megan leaves behind a highly capable finance team that will allow us to make a smooth transition.”

Reilly has nearly 30 years experience in business services, spending 17 years in the federal civil service in Northern California. At LAUSD, she oversaw a budget of nearly $13 billion.

“Throughout my career, I have been committed to providing students and our schools with the necessary resources to learn and grow,” Reilly said. “This commitment is evident in my work with the governor’s office, state Department of Finance and community groups to maximize the benefit to K-12 education and to leverage positive change and accountability through the new funding formula framework.”

Reilly will start the new position April 17.