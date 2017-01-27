uclahealth.org
Home » Westside TV » VIDEO: Craig Krull Gallery Hosts Opening for Three New Exhibits

VIDEO: Craig Krull Gallery Hosts Opening for Three New Exhibits

by: Category: Westside TV Leave a comment A+ / A-

On Saturday, January 21st, the Craig Krull gallery located in unit B3 at the Bergamot Station Arts Complex, hosted an opening reception for three new exhibits: Pierre Picot’s “Prosaic / Noteworthy,” Roast Hoggmann’s “The World is Flat,” and “White on White; A Group Show.” All three exhibitions will be on display through February 25th.

#craigkroll #bergamotstationartscomplex #santamonicajkjkkj

VIDEO: Craig Krull Gallery Hosts Opening for Three New Exhibits Reviewed by on . On Saturday, January 21st, the Craig Krull gallery located in unit B3 at the Bergamot Station Arts Complex, hosted an opening reception for three new exhibits: On Saturday, January 21st, the Craig Krull gallery located in unit B3 at the Bergamot Station Arts Complex, hosted an opening reception for three new exhibits: Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About John Boatner

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top