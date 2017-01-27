Part of Decker Road in Malibu to be Closed

A stretch of Decker Road in Malibu will be closed for four days next week to accommodate emergency storm damage repairs, Caltrans officials said Friday.

The stretch of Decker about one mile north of Pacific Coast Highway will be closed at 6 a.m. Tuesday and remain blocked until 9 p.m. next Friday. Following the full closure, only one lane of traffic will be available on Decker between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on most days through March.

The repair work is expected to last until the end of March. A Caltrans contractor will be removing loose rocks and other unstable material from roadside slopes, and install wire mesh anchored with rock bolts to secure the hillside.

Lengthy traffic delays are anticipated during the work, and Caltrans advised motorists to plan ahead and take other routes.