Man Wounded in Drive-By Shooting

A man was wounded Friday in a drive-by shooting in the North University Park area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 10:40 a.m. on Jefferson Boulevard near Walton Avenue, said Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound that was not life-threatening, Aguilar said.

No suspect or vehicle descriptions were immediately released.