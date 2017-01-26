Transportation Company Sued By Driver

A vehicle transportation company and one of its drivers was sued Thursday by the five adult children of a 63-year-old woman struck and killed by a car carrier rig in Long Beach in 2016.

Patricia, Teresa and Juan Delgado, and Arturo and Alexandra Barranco, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Sierra Mountain Express LLC and driver Jose Manuel Garcia. They are seeking unspecified damages.

An SME representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The fatal collision occurred about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Willow Street and Lakewood Boulevard.

According to the complaint, Garcia was driving west on Willow Street in a 2000 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer carrying nine new Mercedes-Benz cars to a local dealership and stopped for a red traffic light at Lakewood Boulevard.

After the signal changed, Aurora Teresa Herrera began to traverse the intersection in a crosswalk when Garcia made a right turn and struck her, according to the complaint.

Garcia, 53, of La Puente, remained at the scene after the accident, authorities said previously.