LA County Transportation Hires Contractor to Build Purple Line

In an another move forward for the Purple Line’s extension to Century City, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors Thursday awarded a $1.37-billion contract to a firm to build it.

The joint venture team of Tutor Perini/O & G’s proposal was about $500 million lower than other competitor’s bids.

“Today’s contract award to Tutor Perini brings us one step closer to fulfilling our promise to bring fast, reliable, high-capacity subway service to the Westside,” said John Fasana, Metro Board chair and Duarte City Council member.

“We now have the funding in place and the contractor onboard to expedite delivery of this high priority, regionally beneficial transit project for Los Angeles County.”

The board also established a budget of $2.4 billion for the project, which aims to add stops on the line at Wilshire/Rodeo and Century City by 2026.

The extension was made possible in part by a $1.5 billion federal grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation announced earlier this month.

Metro said Tutor and its major subcontractors have constructed subway tunnels in San Francisco, Seattle and New York. The firm was also involved in construction of the original Metro Red Line.

“This team has a recent history of delivering successful tunneling projects across the globe,” Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington said.

“Metro is confident this contractor will play a critical role in helping us build the world-class public transportation system we have promised to voters.”

A third and final section extending the Purple Line to Westwood and the VA Hospital is planned to begin as early as 2019.