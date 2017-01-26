uclahealth.org
Alzheimer’s Patient Found Two Days After Missing From Home

A 61-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia was located safe two days after he went missing from his home in unincorporated Athens, authorities said Thursday.

Kenneth Croom had last been seen about 10 a.m. Monday walking away from his residence in the 1600 block of West 125th Street around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A Metro bus driver spotted Croom about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area and called the sheriff’s department, which reunited the man with his family, Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

