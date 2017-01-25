uclahealth.org
Pico Library Commemmerates the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday, Jan. 16 was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, commemorating the birth of Dr. King and his effect on American History. In conjunction with the holiday, the Pico Branch Library located at Virginia Park on Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica held a celebration of Dr. King on its premises on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The event opened with a performance by the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra, which provides free music education to its participants, and practices regularly on Sundays at Virginia Avenue Park.

“They played for 45 minutes. It was an amazing presentation,” said Mara Cabrera, who is a teen librarian at the Pico Branch Library.

Then, a documentary was presented on Dr. King in The Annex, which is a community room separate from the main library building, hosted a documentary about Dr. King, photos and videos relevant to the life of Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement, and a craft project.

“We’re displaying a documentary right now, and kids are doing a craft where they’re drawing or writing their dreams and displaying them on a dream wall we have,” said Cabrera.

Saturday’s event, titled “What’s Your Dream,” was the second year in a row during which this event was held by the Pico Library.

“Last year we had a similar presentation. Hopefully next year it will happen again,” said Cabrera.

For more information about upcoming events at the Pico Branch Library, visit smpl.org/PicoBranch.aspx.

