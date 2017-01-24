Top Honors for Attorney

A legal nemesis of Toyota and General Motors may not be popular with car companies, but the Century City attorney is being praised by members of his profession.

One of the nation’s oldest information services for the legal profession – Best Lawyers in America – has honored a Century City attorney its 2017 Client Distinction Award.

Dana Taschner also earned a judicial award from Martindale-Hubbell, which was founded in 1868 by James D. Martindale. The publication also named Taschner’s agency one of the best law firms for 2017.

“I am grateful to clients and colleagues for their trust and friendship,” Taschner said. “Some of my children are now practicing lawyers. I tell them to work hard, never quit, be real, be grateful, and always humble.”

A 1983 USC graduate, Taschner and his firm have been involved in civil rights and product liability cases for the last three decades, which have included Toyota sudden acceleration and GM ignition litigation as well as diet drug side effect litigation.

He has also been involved in litigation with pharmaceutical giant Merck for personal injuries to consumers of the drug Vioxx, which was settled for $4.85 billion.

Taschner started his law firm in 1991. He began his career as an associate attorney in 1986 in Costa Mesa at Rutan and Tucker, one of the oldest and largest firms in his native Orange County.