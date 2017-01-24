A Cool $2.65M Condo

uclahealth.org
For a cool $2.65 million you can own Burt Lancaster’s Century City condo in Century Towers on Avenue of the Stars. And if you’re not quite ready to buy, you can rent the place for $8,400 per month.

Boasting two bedrooms and three bathrooms, the Spanish Colonial revival style condo is a spacious 2,800 square feet.

While the Century towers were designed by Pritzker Prize winner I. M. Pei, Lancaster’s condo was designed by modernist Hal Levitt.

The unique property is comprised of two transformed corner units. The condo’s floors are decked out in red tiles, and accented with white columns and arches, and exposed ceiling beams.

The condo has an open kitchen and dining room area, and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Hillcrest Country Club and beyond.

Amenities on the property include a tennis court, pool, fitness center, and a Finnish sauna.

 

