“Stranger Things” Added to List of Presenters at SAG Awards

The young cast members of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” were added Monday to the list of presenters at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard will all serve as presenters at Sunday night’s ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium. They are all nominated as part of the ensemble cast of the drama series, while Millie Bobby Brown is nominated individually for best supporting actress.

Also announced as SAG Award presenters were Sophia Bush, Gabrielle Carteris, Common, Rashida Jones, Alia Shawkat and Steven Yeun.

They join a list of presenters that already included Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Lucas Hedges, Taraji P. Henson, Brie Larson, Janelle Monae, Viggo Mortensen and Octavia Spencer. Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will present Lily Tomlin with the SAG Life Achievement Award during the ceremony.