Stephen Colbert to Host 69th Annual Emmys

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, CBS and the Television Academy announced Monday.

It will be the first time Colbert has hosted the Emmys. This year’s ceremony will be held Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

“This will be largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe,” Colbert quipped, referencing the weekend uproar over attendance at the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump.

Colbert has hosted “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” since September 2015. Her previously hosted and produced “The Colbert Report” on Comedy Central.

“Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television,” said Jack Sussman, CBS executive vice president of specials, music and live events. “We look forward to honoring television’s best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert.”

Nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced July 13.