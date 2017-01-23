Malibu Canyon Road Reopens After Storm

A stretch of Malibu Canyon Road that had been closed due to storm-caused rockslides reopened Monday, but Topanga Canyon Boulevard was expected to remain blocked until at least Thursday.

Malibu Canyon had been closed between Francisco Ranch and Piuma roads since Saturday night, when rocks and mud tumbled down the rain-drenched hillside and into the roadway, nearly hitting some vehicles. Crews initially said the road could have eventually been closed as long as Friday, but crews were able to clear the street and determine that the adjacent hillside was safe, according to the county Department of Public Works.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard, however, remained closed due to rock slides from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive. Caltrans officials said crews were still working to remove mud and rocks from that stretch, and geologists were continuing to study the stability of the slopes.

That stretch of road was expected to remain closed until at least Thursday, according to Caltrans.