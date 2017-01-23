California State Senate Names Xavier Becerra New Attorney General

The state Senate Monday confirmed Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Los Angeles, as California’s new attorney general.

Becerra will be sworn in Tuesday by Gov. Jerry Brown and will replace fellow Democrat Kamala Harris, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

“It is humbling and exciting to assume responsibility for vigorously advancing the forward-leaning values that make California unique among the many states,” Becerra said. “I’m eager to get to work. Gov. Brown and state legislators have already shared valuable ideas on our path forward. And next week I hope to sit down with sheriffs from across our state to begin our work together keeping our families safe and enforcing our laws fairly.”

Becerra represented his Los Angeles County district in Congress since 1993. Prior to that he was an Assemblyman and a deputy state attorney general. He was also chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

“Xavier has been an outstanding public servant — in the state Legislature, the U.S. Congress and as a deputy attorney general,” Brown said when he appointed Becerra to the post in December. “I’m confident he will be a champion for all Californians and help our state aggressively combat climate change.”

Becerra will serve the final two years of Harris’ term and become California’s first Hispanic attorney general. His congressional seat will be filled by a special election, and a range of candidates have already thrown their hat into the ring in hopes of replacing him in Washington, D.C.