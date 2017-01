VIDEO: HED: Film Review: The Salesman

Jan 20

“The Salesman,” is Iran’s submission for the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award. #filmreview @thesalesman @bestforeignlanguagefilmacademyaward

“The Salesman,” is Iran’s submission for the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award. #filmreview @thesalesman @bestforeignlanguagefilmacademyaward

0

Reviewed byonRating: