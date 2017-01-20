The “As Is, Stress Free” Sale

By Ron Wynn

Have you heard the expression “It doesn’t work for me?” This answer fits perfectly for someone who is really busy, being given a “to do list” in advance of selling their house. We still believe in the “as is” sale. We have the proof that fixing up a house in today’s sellers’ market does not necessarily put extra dollars in your pocket. In fact, I can show you the evidence of fixer upper homes and homes with dated kitchens, bathrooms and fixtures, selling for nearly as much as those homes quickly redone before going to the market.

If your choice is to sell “as is,” I support you completely. I’ll find you a buyer who appreciates your home for its floor plan, square footage, and location. Buyers like personalizing a home to their own taste and choosing their own colors. Half the time sellers put in new carpets and paint the walls white, a buyer comes in a month later and changes everything.

Call me to discuss the “as is” sale, especially if your desire is to minimize stress and focus more on other pressing issues. This is a seller’s market with extremely low inventory and tremendous demand. “Is there really a need to over complicate the process? Let’s keep it simple. I promise I won’t give you a “to do” list.”

Ron Wynn is a Top 10 Agent Nationwide and listed in Wall Street Journal Top 100. Contact Ron on 310.963.9944 or [email protected]