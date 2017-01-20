Growth Capital Conference Meets Jan. 26

Growth Capital Conference (see: gcc2000.org) will host its first quarterly meeting of the year this Thursday, January 26.

Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. at the Olympic Collection (at the corner of Olympic and Sawtelle). The program begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m.

Several entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to pitch their deals, in “Shark Tank” fashion, before a panel of venture capital, angel investor and crowd-funding experts.

Here are the presenters so far:



1) A revolutionary watering system that reduces outdoor watering by 75%

while creating lush plant growth.

2) A cyber security firm with international clients and world-class technology.

3) A holding company with a diverse portfolio of high tech enterprises.

4) An innovative search, news and information platform in discussions with multiple application partners.

The capital sources panel, representing over 400 investors, includes:

1) Michael Donahue, President, Columbia Capital Securities. This

investment banker raises $5 million to $100 million for growing firms.

2) Greg Cullen, Managing Director, Harvard Investment Group. HIG invests $50K to several million in startups and real estate deals.

3) Howard Ko, Principal, Europlay Capital Advisors, a venture capital fund that invests in seed and early stage technology deals.

4) Jay Goth, Managing Partner, Forentis Fund ($50 million).

Forentis invests in and supports medical innovations.

5) John Morris, Chairman Emeritus, Tech Coast Angels, the

largest angel network in US, with 300 Members.

TCA has invested over $154 million in over 275 companies.

6) Matthew McCullough, Co-Chairman,

Harvard Business School Angels of Southern California.

HBS Angels has numerous chapters in the USA, Europe, China & India.

7) Chris Wadden, President, Pasadena Angels, with 100 members.

Pasadena Angels has invested $65 million in 175 companies.

8) Gene Massey, CEO, MediaShares and QwikShares. These companies

offers crowd-funding solutions through online stock offerings.

For more information about the Growth Capital Conference, or to buy tickets to attend this Thursday, go to gcc2000.org.