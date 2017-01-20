uclahealth.org
Growth Capital Conference Meets Jan. 26

Growth Capital Conference (see: gcc2000.org) will host its first quarterly meeting of the year this Thursday, January 26.

Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. at the Olympic Collection (at the corner of Olympic and Sawtelle).  The program begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m.

IMG_1397

Much networking takes place at Growth Capital Conference. Bring business cards!

Several entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to pitch their deals, in “Shark Tank” fashion, before a panel of venture capital, angel investor and crowd-funding experts.

Here are the presenters so far:

 

 
1) A revolutionary watering system that reduces outdoor watering by 75%
while creating lush plant growth.

IMG_1400

Panelists offer tips to presenters. Several deals have been funded over the years as a result of this event.

2) A cyber security firm with international clients and world-class technology.

3) A holding company with a diverse portfolio of high tech enterprises.

4) An innovative search, news and information platform in discussions with multiple application partners.

The capital sources panel, representing over 400 investors, includes:

1) Michael Donahue, President, Columbia Capital Securities.  This
investment banker raises $5 million to $100 million for growing firms.

2)  Greg Cullen, Managing Director, Harvard Investment Group.  HIG invests $50K to several million in startups and real estate deals.

3) Howard Ko, Principal, Europlay Capital Advisors, a venture capital fund that invests in seed and early stage technology deals.

4) Jay Goth, Managing Partner, Forentis Fund ($50 million).
Forentis invests in and supports medical innovations.

5) John Morris, Chairman Emeritus, Tech Coast Angels, the
largest angel network in US, with 300 Members.
TCA has invested over $154 million in over 275 companies.

6) Matthew McCullough, Co-Chairman,
Harvard Business School Angels of Southern California.
HBS Angels has numerous chapters in the USA, Europe, China & India.

7) Chris Wadden, President, Pasadena Angels, with 100 members.
Pasadena Angels has invested $65 million in 175 companies.

8) Gene Massey, CEO, MediaShares and QwikShares.  These companies
offers crowd-funding solutions through online stock offerings.

IMG_1398

David Newman, chairman of Growth Capital Conference, confers with panelist Michael Donahue.

For more information about the Growth Capital Conference, or to buy tickets to attend this Thursday, go to gcc2000.org.

 

 

 

