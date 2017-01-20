uclahealth.org
Finance Fridays at the Malibu Senior Center Presents "Alternative Investments"

The Malibu Senior Center’s Finance Friday will host “Alternative Investments” on Friday, January 13 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Malibu City Hall in the Multi-Purpose Room.

 

Finance Friday brings guest speakers in each month to provide financial information on a variety of topics. Increase your financial literacy in a casual and educational setting. This Financial Friday is presented by Jason Lowther, Senior Investment Advisor with Western International Securities, Inc. A free lunch will be provided for those who RSVP, and all are welcome to attend. Participants are asked to RSVP to (310) 456-2489 ext. 357.

Malibu

