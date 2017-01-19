uclahealth.org
Home » Community Calendar » Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Identified

Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Identified

by: Category: Community Calendar, Crime + Courts, News Leave a comment A+ / A-

A man who was shot and killed during a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Mar Vista was identified Thursday.

The crime occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 12400 block of West Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ovik Oganesyan, 50, died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported.

A witness saw a male and a female, both wearing hoodies, enter the dispensary prior to the shooting, but detailed descriptions were not made available.

Police did not say if the shooting victim was an employee of the dispensary, which they did not identify. Anyone knowing more about the crime was urged to call (877) LAPD-247.

Los Angeles Coroners Office

Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Identified Reviewed by on . A man who was shot and killed during a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Mar Vista was identified Thursday. The crime occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in A man who was shot and killed during a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Mar Vista was identified Thursday. The crime occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Staff Report

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top