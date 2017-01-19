Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Identified

A man who was shot and killed during a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Mar Vista was identified Thursday.

The crime occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 12400 block of West Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ovik Oganesyan, 50, died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported.

A witness saw a male and a female, both wearing hoodies, enter the dispensary prior to the shooting, but detailed descriptions were not made available.

Police did not say if the shooting victim was an employee of the dispensary, which they did not identify. Anyone knowing more about the crime was urged to call (877) LAPD-247.