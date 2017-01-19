LA County Health Officials Warn Against Swimming Due to Rain

Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County health officials Thursday cautioned residents to be careful of swimming, surfing of playing in ocean waters around flowing storm drains, creeks and rivers until at least Sunday morning.

Bacteria, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets, canyons and mountain areas are likely to enter ocean waters though these outlets, a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health statement said.

“Discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers only comprise a small portion of the beach,” the statement said. “Therefore, anybody who wants to go to the beach will still be able to enjoy their outing. (But) swimmers and surfers are advised to stay away from discharge sites.”

The health advisory will be in effect until at least 7 a.m. Sunday, but may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline, (800) 525-5662. Information is also available via the website PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.