Judge Allows Trial Against Chris Brown to Proceed

A judge ruled Thursday that a lawsuit filed against Chris Brown by the former manager for the R&B singer can move forward on all but the contractual claims, which will be decided in arbitration.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Allen White denied a defense motion to send all of Michael Guirguis’ case to arbitration, which Brown’s attorneys said was required by the contract between the plaintiff and the singer.

“Quite frankly, I think this is really a clear-cut case,” White said. “In no way can the contract by construed to cover physical attacks.”

White also lifted a stay she put on the case 10 days ago, which will allow both sides to begin gathering information from each other and prepare for trial on the claims that will remain before her.

“This is a great result for us,” said Guirguis’ attorney, Patricia Glaser. “Everything he (Brown) has been doing is to delay.”

Lawyers for Guirguis maintained in their court papers that many of his claims fell outside the arbitration provision that Brown sought to invoke, including those for assault, battery and defamation.

Guirguis, also known as Mike G, sued the 27-year-old singer last June 23 for allegedly beating him up on May 10, just days before Brown was to leave for a European tour.

Although Mike G thought he was having a routine talk with Brown about the tour, Brown instead took him into a room and punched him four times in the face and neck, the suit alleges. The plaintiff says he had to go to the hospital to be treated, and alleges that Brown showed no remorse and boasted to others about the attack.

Mike G also alleges that Brown defamed him and his company, Nitevision Management, with Instagram postings in which the entertainer claimed that he fired Nitevision because his ex-manager stole money from him.