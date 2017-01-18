Pope Francis Bestows Papal Honor on Rick Caruso

Rick Caruso, CEO and founder of Caruso Affiliated and founder of the Caruso Family Foundation, and Brentwood resident, has received the Papal Honor of Knight Commander in the Order of the Knights of St. Gregory the Great by Pope Francis. The honor was given in recognition of his life of service to his community and to the Catholic Church as an “exemplar of devotion to the Church, having lived a life of service and generosity to so many in need with our Archdiocese.”

Caruso received the honor at an Investiture Mass with Most Reverend José H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Jan. 14.

The Order of St. Gregory the Great was established in 1831 and is one of the five Orders of Knighthood of the Holy See.

In an official statement, Caruso said of the honor, “I am overwhelmed and honored to be recognized by our Holy Father, Pope Francis. Joining such a distinguished order that counts so many esteemed community members in its ranks, has been a truly humbling experience. I have always considered giving back to my community, to the Church and to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles a great privilege and I look forward to continuing this work as a Knight of the Order of the Knights of St. Gregory the Great.”