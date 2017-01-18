Authorities Seek Help in Finding Missing Man

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help in locating a 75-year-old man who went missing in Sherman Oaks.

Gregorio Gil was last seen on Sunday in the 5000 block of Kester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He is Hispanic, 5-feet-8 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and a blue “LA” baseball cap when he was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Gil’s whereabouts was urged to call Detective Lydia Saiza of the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.

After-hours and weekend calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222- TIPS.