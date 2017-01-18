No Jackpot Drawn for Last Night’s Mega Millions Lottery

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in last night’s draw of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, and the jackpot for Friday night’s drawing was expected to grow to $162 million.

The numbers drawn tonight are 20, 31, 54, 56, 59 and the Mega number is 3.

Last night’s jackpot was $150 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.