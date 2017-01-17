Up Close and Personal

Concurrent with the Art Los Angeles

Contemporary, the Santa Monica Art Studios, located at 3026 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, is holding a casual open studios called More Art Here, Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29. More than 24 artists will open their studios while they work to allow the public to connect and collect directly with the artists.

In addition to the open studios, More Art Here will feature daily special events. Jan. 27 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m, Luigia Martelloni will be previewing her installation of SMArtists in the Project Space. SMArtists documents several current and past artists from the Santa Monica Art Studios community. Martelloni will also create an interactive outdoor installation called “Walking ARTists” between The Barker Hanger and the Santa Monica Art Studios. This installation is comprised of several pairs of artists’ shoes – allowing people to “walk” in someone else’s shoes.

Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., contemporary artist Gregg Chadwick will moderate a panel of artists, writers, and academics to discuss “Art in the Time of Trump.” Occurring just a week after the inauguration, the discussion will focus on the global artistic implications of a Trump Administration. Panelists include Yareli Arizmendi – actress/screenwriter; Janice Rhoshalle Littlejohn – Senior Editor at the Los Angeles Times Review of Books; Masami Teraoka, artist; Michael Malek Najjar – playwright/director assistant professor of Theatre Arts at the University of Oregon and Jody David Armour – Roy P. Crocker Professor of Law at the University of Southern California.

Sunday, Jan. 29 from 1 p.m – 3 p.m., artist Doni Silver Simons will stage her performance piece “Reverberations II: Aftershock” in the North Hall Gallery. The original performance, “Reverberations” recently premiered at The Museum of Tolerance. Simon’s piece links a moment in history to the feelings of today such as unrest, the need to bury hate, the lack of awareness that seems rampant, and the fear of impending “darkness.” A question and answer session with the artist and performers will follow.

Throughout the weekend, art enthusiasts and collectors are encouraged to explore the artists’ studios to view and acquire contemporary artwork by emerging and established artists. Guests can expect to see a wide variety of styles and mediums from painting to jewelry design to film and sculpture. In addition to Martelloni, Chadwick and Silver Simons, participating artists include, Janine Brown, Claudia Concha Perea, Wendy Edlen, Mitchell Friedman, Judith Golden, David Koenig, Susie McKay Krieser, David Leeds, Kathy Leeds, Maddy Le Mel, Malka Nedivi, Paula Rosen, Gwen Samuels, Diane Silver, Melinda Smith Altshuler, Joan Wulf, and many more. Participating artists will be featured in the North Hall Gallery in an exhibition titled, “Within Limits.”

More Art Here is generously sponsored by Begovich Gallery at CSU Fullerton, Hula Post, Los Angeles Times Review of Books, Nespresso, and the Santa Monica Art Studios. Admission to the event is free with on-site parking available.